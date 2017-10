Great Green Wall: Wiederaufforstung in der Sahelzone (Video)

0 Aufrufe 01 Oktober 2017 - 01:31

1 0

The story of the Great Green Wall

The Great Green Wall is an African-led project with an epic ambition: to grow an 8,000km line of plants and trees across the entire African continent. Its goal is to provide food, jobs and a future for the millions of people who live in a region on the frontline of climate change. Find out more information and watch the Virtual Reality film at: https://greatgreenwall.org