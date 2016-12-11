Essbares Einwegbesteck

           

Indien verbraucht so viel Einweggeschirr, wie kein anderes Land: 120 Milliarden Plastiklöffel und -gabeln pro Jahr. Der Unternehmer Narayana Peesapathy möchte diesen enorm hohen Verbrauch eindämmen. Deswegen entwickelten er und sein Unternehmen 'Bakey's' eine müllfreie und essbare Alternative. 
Die Löffel bestehen aus Hirse, Reis und Weizen. Damit es auch gegessen und nicht weggeschmissen wird, hat es Geschmack: mit Zucker gesüßt und mit Pfeffer, Knoblauch und Ingwer geschärft.
Sollte es doch mal im Müll landen, soll es sich innerhalb einer Woche zersetzen - Plastik hingegen kann dazu Jahrzehnte brauchen.

India Innovates Episode 4 - Edible Cutlery
Edible Cutlery is part of our series, India Innovates, that attempts to bring out the stories of some of the most brilliant minds in our country. Eat with it and then Eat it! This edible cutlery is a perfect alternative to harmful disposable cutlery, it is not only environmentally safe but also enriched with nutritious ingredients. Order your edible cutlery here - http://www.bakeys.com/order.html More about this series: http://www.thebetterindia.com/india-i...
