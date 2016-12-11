Essbares Einwegbesteck

16 Aufrufe 11 Dezember 2016 - 03:41

India Innovates Episode 4 - Edible Cutlery

Edible Cutlery is part of our series, India Innovates, that attempts to bring out the stories of some of the most brilliant minds in our country. Eat with it and then Eat it! This edible cutlery is a perfect alternative to harmful disposable cutlery, it is not only environmentally safe but also enriched with nutritious ingredients. Order your edible cutlery here - http://www.bakeys.com/order.html More about this series: http://www.thebetterindia.com/india-i...