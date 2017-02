Tierschützerin trifft nach 18 Jahren ihre geretteten Schimpansen wieder - Berührendes Video

60 Aufrufe 12 Juni 2016 - 07:03

Emotional Reunion with Chimpanzees

After 18 years, chimpanzees Doll and Swing still recognize their old friend, Linda Koebner. From the award-winning film WISDOM OF THE WILD, this excerpt captures the emotional reunion between two former laboratory chimpanzees and the woman who helped them transition to a life without bars. Produced, written, directed and narrated by Allison Argo for PBS' Nature Series.