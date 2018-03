ROBIN: Neuer Film sammelt mit Kampagne „watch for wishes“ Spenden pro Klick

2 Aufrufe 29 März 2018 - 02:51

ROBIN | OFFICIAL TRAILER (2018)

Full movie release on YouTube on April 21st 2018 ! YOUR VIEW ALONE generates a donation of 10 cents to support children in need or medically critical conditions. JOIN THE WORLDWIDE ONLINE PREMIERE: https://www.facebook.com/events/351494702009596/ ABOUT THE MOVIE: ROBIN tells the story of a terminally ill boy and his father, who abscond from the hospital to experience a father-son adventure in South Africa and fulfill the boy‘s greatest wishes – as the police pursue John for kidnapping. ABOUT THE CHARITY: We want to transfer the movie's core topic to never give up no matter how slim the chance to succeed into reality. By just watching our movie, you help us to collect donations for children with life-threatening medical conditions or living in poverty to give them exactly that hope, that ROBIN is about. PLEASE FOLLOW US: On Facebook/Insta/Twitter(@watchforwishes) to be notified when the movie is RELEASED on APRIL 21st or subscribe to our YouTube channel (@FilmCrew). The movie will be available on YouTube for the duration of our Watch for Wishes-campaign UNTIL MAY 19th. Find further information on: // www.watchforwishes.com // @watchforwishes on INSTAGRAM, TWITTER and FACEBOOK