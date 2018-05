Der Film ROBIN spendet 10 Cent pro Klick für kranke und benachteiligte Kinder - Interview

5 Aufrufe 02 Mai 2018 - 1:16:11

ROBIN - Watch for Wishes

This is a full scale adventure-film, ROBIN, and a charity campaign, called WATCH FOR WISHES. Your view automatically generates a 10 cent donation to support children in need. THE PROJECTS STORY: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hfa_L4cI43k&t=1s HOW WE MADE THE MOVIE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfLdf8m8Usc HOW THE CAMPAIGN WORKS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0pN-QBEmfs&t=1s With AIDEN FLOWERS as Robin JEFF BURRELL as John CLAYTON MAXWELL NEMROW as Officer Rosenbaum LENI SPEIDEL as Miriam LUISA WIETZOREK as "White Rabbit" HANS HOLZBECHER as Officer Fischer TSHAMANO SEBE as Ayanda GRZEGORZ STOSZ as Prisoner PAUL CLESS as Host BENEDIKT SEBASTIAN as Pilot ABOUT THE MOVIE ROBIN tells the story of a terminally ill boy and his father, who abscond from the hospital to experience a father-son adventure in South Africa and fulfill the boy‘s greatest wishes – as the police pursue John for kidnapping. ABOUT THE CHARITY CAMPAIGN We want to transfer the movie's core topic to never give up no matter how slim the chance to succeed into reality. By just watching our movie, you help us to collect donations for children with life-threatening medical conditions or living in poverty to give them exactly that hope, that ROBIN is about. The charities that will receive the donations are SOS Kinderdorf, McDonalds Kinderhilfe (the german RMHC) and the DKMS. DONATE TO THE CAMPAIGN HERE: https://www.betterplace.org/de/fundraising-events/30969-watch-for-wishes-spendenmarathon/donations/new#paypal GET THE SOUNDTRACK HERE: https://moretonerieger.bandcamp.com/album/robin-original-motion-picture-soundtrack // https://www.watchforwishes.com // https://www.facebook.com/watchforwishes // https://twitter.com/watchforwishes // https://www.instagram.com/watchforwishes // #watchforwishes THE CHARITIES // www.sos-kinderdorf.de // www.mcdonalds-kinderhilfe.org // www.dkms.de