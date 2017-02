60 Minuten auf diesem Heimtrainer versorgen ein Haus für 24 Stunden mit Strom - innovative Energiegewinnung

136 Aufrufe 10 Januar 2016 - 02:57

Billions in Change Solution: Free Electric Overview

Access to electrical power is the first step toward economic advancement for billions of people living in poverty. Free Electric can light their homes and shops, make food storage possible, and usher them into the 21st century. #BillionsinChange Join us & learn more at: www.BillionsInChange.com Let’s chat: https://www.facebook.com/billionsinch... https://twitter.com/billionsnchange https://instagram.com/billionsinchange