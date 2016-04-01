Kühlschrank für Obdachlose in Indien
Eine hungrige Obdachlose ernährte sich aus einem Mülleimer, als Minu Pauline, eine Restaurantbesitzerin aus Kochi, Indien, sie beobachtete. Ihr wurde dabei bewusst, dass sie etwas machen möchte, und stellte einen Kühlschrank vor ihren Laden, wo sich Hilfsbedürftige bedienen können.
Die Erkenntnis, dass ihr Restaurant Pappadavada eine Menge übergebliebene Nahrung wegwirft obwohl andere Menschen hungern, bewog Sie einen Kühlschrank für Obdachlose zur Verfügung zu stellen. Dieser ist immer offen und jeder ist frei, diesen zu benutzen.
Der Kühlschrank wird durch regelmassige Spenden von Pauline, Restaurants und Gönner so gefüllt, dass jeden Tag zwischen 75-80 Portionen entnommen werden können.
Minu Pauline zur Huffington Post: „Geld gehört dir, aber die Ressourcen gehören der
Gesellschaft. Dies ist die Botschaft die ich verbreiten möchte. Wenn du dein
Geld verschwendest, verschwendest du gesellschaftliche Ressourcen.“
Restaurant Has Come Up With Genius Way To Use Leftovers For Good
Minu Pauline, a restaurant owner in India, has come up with a way to use leftovers for good. When dining out, people often end up with more food than they can eat and taking the excess home isn’t always an option. Minu Pauline, a restaurant owner in India, has come up with a way to use those leftovers for good. She placed a refrigerator outside of her establishment, Pappadavada, and is encouraging diners to leave their leftovers so those in need can have them. The cooler is never locked and there are no restrictions concerning the food’s taking. Pauline only asks that those leaving items put a date on them so they can be removed if approaching expiration. Thus far, the food hasn’t hung around long enough to be at risk of going bad. Her highly successful means of both controlling food waste and feeding the hungry has drawn international attention, and, hopefully, many will follow her lead.
