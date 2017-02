WaterSeer gewinnt Trinkwasser aus der Luft (Video)

0 Aufrufe 26 Februar 2017 - 02:05

Awesome design that solves water problem for the world!

The WaterSeer is a system that does not require any electricity or other form of power to run. It leverage the wind to collect water from air to a condenser below ground. It works 24 hours a day! A good product with noble objective to help the world! Source & Credit: Waterseer https://goo.gl/ZMPKNc