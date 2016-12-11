Selbstversorgung: Familie betreibt auf 400 m² eine Stadtfarm (Video)
In einem Stadtgebiet kann man nicht viel anbauen?
Doch! In Passadena, Kallifornien, ernährt sich eine Familie von den Erträgen ihrer 400-m²-Farm.
Sie revolutionieren damit die Vorstellung davon, was an einem sehr unüblichen Ort dafür alles erreicht werden kann.
Doch! In Passadena, Kallifornien, ernährt sich eine Familie von den Erträgen ihrer 400-m²-Farm.
Sie revolutionieren damit die Vorstellung davon, was an einem sehr unüblichen Ort dafür alles erreicht werden kann.
Anzeige:
„Ich brachte das Land in die Stadt, anstatt auf das Land rausgehen zu müssen“, sagte Jules Dervaes.
Neunzig Prozent ihrer vegetarischen Ernährung stammen aus ihrem Garten, bei 100-prozentig biologischem Anbau. Dort werden 400 Sorten an Gemüse, Obst und essbaren Blüten, mit einem Ertrag von bis zu 2700 kg pro Jahr angebaut. Außerdem halten sie acht Hühner, vier Enten und zwei Ziegen. Ihre Überschüsse verkaufen sie an Küchenchefs von Nobelrestaurants.
Quelle: Pravda TV
Quelle: Pravda TV
23 Aufrufe 11 Dezember 2016 - 06:39
Urban Farms
Watch and read more here about Urban Farms: http://bit.ly/1KR4fFs Growing one's own food in urban areas can seem like a far-fetched idea. But not for one Pasadena family. The Dervaes family has been growing their own food for more than a decade. They've been at the forefront of urban homesteading by growing thousands of pounds of food annually in an average-size backyard. "I brought the country to the city rather than having to go out to the country," said Jules Dervaes, the man behind the self-sufficient farm he created with his three adult children. The Dervaes' urban homestead is sustainable and dense. They grow and raise 400 varieties of vegetables, fruits, and edible flowers that amount to about 6,000 pounds of food a year, enough to feed the family with surplus left over to sell. Fresh eggs from chickens round out their diet. The family-owned city farm is the talk of the town for many local chefs looking to cook up a tasty meal. The family makes roughly $20,000 just from selling their freshly grown produce. They use the money to buy staples that they can't grow like wheat, rice, and oats. Reporter Val Zavala visits the Dervaes' homestead to find out what inspired Jules Dervaes to go green in the extreme. Watch all SoCal Connected videos here: http://bit.ly/1ludEHc SoCal Connected articles, videos, and more: http://bit.ly/1rMIUWL Like Socal Connected on Facebook: http://on.fb.me/1p3brSq Follow Socal Connected on Twitter: http://bit.ly/1liFUIb Follow SoCal Connected on Instagram: http://bit.ly/1xWgbPV Follow SoCal Connected on Vine: http://bit.ly/TU2e5c Follow SoCal Connected on Google+: http://bit.ly/1hRLBSH Follow SoCal Connected on tumblr: http://bit.ly/1hRLYwo
Urban Farms
Watch and read more here about Urban Farms: http://bit.ly/1KR4fFs Growing one's own food in urban areas can seem like a far-fetched idea. But not for one Pasadena family. The Dervaes family has been growing their own food for more than a decade. They've been at the forefront of urban homesteading by growing thousands of pounds of food annually in an average-size backyard. "I brought the country to the city rather than having to go out to the country," said Jules Dervaes, the man behind the self-sufficient farm he created with his three adult children. The Dervaes' urban homestead is sustainable and dense. They grow and raise 400 varieties of vegetables, fruits, and edible flowers that amount to about 6,000 pounds of food a year, enough to feed the family with surplus left over to sell. Fresh eggs from chickens round out their diet. The family-owned city farm is the talk of the town for many local chefs looking to cook up a tasty meal. The family makes roughly $20,000 just from selling their freshly grown produce. They use the money to buy staples that they can't grow like wheat, rice, and oats. Reporter Val Zavala visits the Dervaes' homestead to find out what inspired Jules Dervaes to go green in the extreme. Watch all SoCal Connected videos here: http://bit.ly/1ludEHc SoCal Connected articles, videos, and more: http://bit.ly/1rMIUWL Like Socal Connected on Facebook: http://on.fb.me/1p3brSq Follow Socal Connected on Twitter: http://bit.ly/1liFUIb Follow SoCal Connected on Instagram: http://bit.ly/1xWgbPV Follow SoCal Connected on Vine: http://bit.ly/TU2e5c Follow SoCal Connected on Google+: http://bit.ly/1hRLBSH Follow SoCal Connected on tumblr: http://bit.ly/1hRLYwo
Location
Adresse
0.0
Bewertung schreiben
|
Benutzerkommentare
In dieser Liste gibt es noch keine Bewertungen.
Hast Du bereits ein Benutzerkonto? Hier Einloggen