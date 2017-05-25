           

Logo von Nur positive Nachrichten
Diese Schuhe werden aus Algen hergestellt

Diese Schuhe werden aus Algen hergestellt

Von  Good NewsGood News   Neu

Gute Nachrichten aus London - Großbritannien

Mancherorts sind Algen eine richtige Plage, die nur schwer in den Griff zu bekommen ist. Die Algen entziehen dem Wasser nämlich den benötigten Sauerstoff und das Sonnenlicht, welches sehr wichtig für alle Lebewesen im Wasser ist. Durch die Entwicklung von Schuhen, die aus Algen bestehen, versucht ein englisches Unternehmen die Problematik einzudämmen. 
Anzeige:
Das Londoner Unternehmen Vivobarefoot hat Schuhe aus Algen entwickelt. Dafür haben sie sich mit der Material-Firma Bloom aus Mississippi zusammen getan, die Biomasse aus Süßwassergewässern erntet. Bloom erzeugt aus der gewonnenen Biomasse eine schaumartige Konsistenz mit dem Namen Ethylen-Vinylacetat (EVA). Der Schaum aus Algen wird das Grundmaterial für den neuen Ultra III-Sneaker von Vivobarefoot. Der Barfußschuh kann sowohl an Land als auch im Wasser getragen werden und kann ab Ende Juli online gekauft werden.

Quelle: Utopia

So sieht der Schuh aus:

Location

London Großbritannien
 
0.0 (0)
Bewertung schreiben
NEWSLETTER

 
0.0 (0)
Bewertung schreiben

Benutzerkommentare

In dieser Liste gibt es noch keine Bewertungen.
Hast Du bereits ein Benutzerkonto? Hier
Bewertung (je höher desto besser)
Gesamteindruck
Meine Website
Kommentare

Über uns - Impressum - Datenschutzerklärung - Kontakt - Newsletter 

Newsletter abonnieren und nur positive Nachrichten erhalten.   

Logo Positive Nachrichten Smartphone

Wir sind ein Nachrichtenmagazin mit ausschließlich positiven Inhalten.

Nachrichten in den Medien vermitteln den Eindruck, die Welt würde kurz vor dem Abgrund stehen. Das Leben besteht nicht nur aus Kriegen, Hass und Gewalt. An jeder Ecke wartet Liebe, Freude und Licht. Doch viel zu oft, erkenne wir das nicht. Die nur positiven Nachrichten haben es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht, den Fokus genau auf diese Bereiche unseres Lebens zu richten. Gemeinsam mit tollen Gastautoren zeigen wir Euch, dass es unendlich viele gute Nachrichten gibt.

Mehr als 45.000 Menschen folgen uns auf:

           
           

Positive Webseiten

Login