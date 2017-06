Die Freilassung von 14 Wölfen im Yellowstone Nationalpark löste unglaubliche Veränderungen aus (Video)

0 Aufrufe 19 Juni 2017 - 04:34

How Wolves Change Rivers

Support the creation of more videos like this: https://www.patreon.com/sustainablehuman This video is a gift to humanity by Chris and Dawn Agnos. This footage and music for this video was compiled and edited by Steve Agnos (http://bit.ly/2nOD3Af) - if you are interested in video work, email him at steve@clubsodapro.com Sign up to watch other Sustainable Human videos at: http://sustainablehuman.com/videos/ Official Landing Page: http://sustainablehuman.tv/remix/how-wolves-change-rivers Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/SustainableMan/ You are welcome to download, repost, and share any video on this channel freely on your website or in your presentations as long as you link back to the official landing page (or to our Facebook page if uploading the video to Facebook). If you likes How Wolves Change Rivers, check out How Whales Change Climate: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M18HxXve3CM For more from George Monbiot, visit http://www.monbiot.com/ and for more on "rewilding" visit http://bit.ly/1hKGemK and/or check out George Monbiot's book Feral: rewilding the land, the sea and human life: http://amzn.to/1fjgirx NOTE: There are "elk" pictured in this video when the narrator is referring to "deer." This is because the narrator is British and the British word for "elk" is "red deer" or "deer" for short. The scientific report this is based on refers to elk so we wanted to be accurate with the truth of the story. "When we try to pick out anything by itself, we find it hitched to everything else in the Universe." - John Muir When wolves were reintroduced to Yellowstone National Park in the United States after being absent nearly 70 years, the most remarkable "trophic cascade" occurred. What is a trophic cascade and how exactly do wolves change rivers? George Monbiot explains in this movie remix. Narration from TED: "For more wonder, rewild the world" by George Monbiot. Watch the full talk, here: http://bit.ly/N3m62h B-Roll Credits: "Greater Yellowstone Coalition - Wolves" (http://bit.ly/1lK4LaT) "Wolf Mountain" (http://bit.ly/1hgi6JE) "Primodial - Yellowstone" (https://vimeo.com/77097538) "Timelapse: Yellowstone National Park" (http://bit.ly/1kF5axc) "Yellowstone" (http://bit.ly/1bPI6DM) "Howling Wolves - Heulende Wölfe" (http://bit.ly/1c2Oidv) "Fooled by Nature: Beaver Dams" (http://bit.ly/NGgQSU) Music Credits: "Unfoldment, Revealment, Evolution, Exposition, Integration, Arson" by Chris Zabriskie (http://bit.ly/1c2uckW) FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the US Copyright Law. Help us caption & translate this video at http://amara.org/v/D92z/