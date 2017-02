Vitamin Sonne - warum Sonnenlicht so wichtig und gesund ist

85 Aufrufe 29 März 2016 - 01:12

0 0 Als unpassend melden

Spring flowers time lapse

Here is a compilation of some spring flower time lapses. Filmed by Neil Bromhall for www.rightplants4me.co.uk The sequences were filmed in my studio in Oxford. The individual sequences have been speeded up by 800% so that the overall sequence is about 1 minute duration. After the cold winter months when most plants are dormant it doesn't take long for them to burst into life with the extra heat and light from the spring sunshine. Music 'Spring is in the air' by Paul Mottram