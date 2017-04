Watly reinigt Wasser, bietet Internetzugang und liefert Strom (Video)

1 Aufrufe 07 April 2017 - 03:03

Watly: The biggest solar-powered computer in the world

if we reach our goal with this campaign we will built our ultimate version of Watly: a machine that can provide clean water, electricity and internet connectivity to communities of up to 3000 people. That is your call. https://igg.me/at/watly #bewatly #indiegogo watly.co facebook.com/bewatly