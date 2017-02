Vier Kenianer räumen mit afrikanischen Hollywood Vorurteilen auf

48 Aufrufe 29 November 2015 - 02:41

African Men. Hollywood Stereotypes. [mamahope.org]

Wouldn't it be better if African men weren't always depicted as warlords or victims? After viewing Mama Hope's video, "Alex Presents Commando," Gabriel, Benard, Brian and Derrik (the Kenyan men in this video) told us they wanted to make one that pokes fun at the way African men are portrayed in Hollywood films. They said, "If people believed only what they saw in movies, they would think we are all warlords who love violence." They, like Mama Hope, are tired of the over-sensationalized, one-dimensional depictions of African men and the white savior messaging that permeates our media. They wanted to tell their own stories instead, so we handed them the mic and they made this video. Learn more at: http://www.mamahope.org Written by Benard, Brian, Derrick, Gabriel and the Mama Hope Team Directed and Edited by Joe Sabia (http://joesabia.co/) Executive Produced and Shot by Bryce Yukio Adolphson (http://bryceyukioadolphson.com) Motion Graphics by Jason Chandra (http://jasonchandra.com/) Sound by Equal Sonics (http://equalsonics.com/) Featuring the song "Up Up Up" by Givers Original Music by Michael Thurber (http://michaelt.org/)