Rollstuhl Revolution - Ohne Hände steuern dank Segway Prinzip

77 Aufrufe 23 Oktober 2015 - 01:56

1 0 Als unpassend melden

ogo Technology

Introducing ogo, a new take on personal transportation. Our mission is to revolutionize the area around personal transportation and mobility. Our team has blended cutting edge electronics and battery technology with an innovative intuitive hands free control system, to introduce a new era in personal transportation and freedom of movement for maximum independence. To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com