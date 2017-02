Oma tanzt mit 106 Jahren im Weißen Haus mit Barack Obama -Video

44 Aufrufe 26 Februar 2016 - 01:27

106-yr-old dances her way through White House meeting with Obamas

Virginia McLaurin, a 106-year-old woman, was so excited when she met President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle that she busted out some dance moves with the two during her visit to the White House on Sunday, February 21. McLaurin said she was very happy to meet US' first black president and his "black" wife, all while holding Obama and Michelle's hands. The bubbly lady said, "I'm here to celebrate black history." McLaurin, who is also black, was born in 1909 in South Carolina.