Neuer Premier in Kanada - Das coolste Kabinett der Welt

Justin Trudeau -- Patrick Brazeau Charity Boxing Match -- English Coverage of Complete Fight

The fight took place at the Hampton Inn Convention Centre in Ottawa on March 31, 2012. It was a bout for the cancer charity Fight for the Cure. Live coverage in English was provided by Sun News Network. Watch Brazeau get booed for saying Trudeau hadn't managed to get him down (about the 15:05 mark).