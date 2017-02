Liebe kennt keine Vorurteile - Berührendes Video zeigt die Vielfalt der Liebe

66 Aufrufe 13 Oktober 2015 - 03:20

Love Has No Labels | Diversity & Inclusion | Ad Council

Love Has No Labels | Diversity & Inclusion | Ad Council

While the vast majority of Americans consider themselves unprejudiced, many of us unintentionally make snap judgments about people based on what we see—whether it's race, age, gender, religion, sexuality, or disability. The Love Has No Labels campaign challenges us to open our eyes to our bias and prejudice and work to stop it in ourselves, our friends, our families, and our colleagues. Rethink your bias at http://www.lovehasnolabels.com Share your #LoveHasNoLabels story by taking three easy steps: 1) TAKE a video, or a photo using our Faces of Love tool on http://www.LoveHasNoLabels.com. 2) TELL us what Love Has No Labels means to you. 3) SHARE your story and use #LoveHasNoLabels to submit it to our gallery. #LoveHasNoLabels t-shirts are now available at http://www.teespring.com/LHNLPride. Order now and wear it with Pride! More On Diversity & Inclusion: Most Americans agree that people should be treated respectfully and fairly. Yet many people in the United States still report feeling discriminated against. For example, one in five LGBT people report feeling there is little or no acceptance of their community. Six in ten Latinos report that discrimination is a major problem and a majority of African Americans report that they are not satisfied with the way they are treated in society. The Diversity & Inclusion campaign encourages everyone to reconsider the biases that we don't even know we have. Visit lovehasnolabels.com to find ways to challenge bias in themselves and others.