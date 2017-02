17-Jähriger Flüchtling flüchtet mit seinem Hund weil er ihn so sehr liebt - 500 Kilometer

84 Aufrufe 24 September 2015 - 01:03

1 0 Als unpassend melden

Aslan and Rose: A Syrian Boy Refugee Journey With His Beloved Dog

Meet Aslan, a 17-year-old refugee who fled war-torn Syria along with his beloved dog, Rose. Aslan is one of Europe’s latest refugees to arrive on the Greek island of Lesvos. He says when it came time to flee Damascus, he never dreamed of leaving Rose behind. ‘I love my dog,’ he says. ‘I need him’