Ein zauberhafter Eröffnungstanz - So überraschen diese Braut und ihr Bräutigam die Hochzeitsgäste

Bride puts a spell on her magician groom during first dance

Magician Justin Willman gets levitated by his photographer bride Jillian Sipkins in their first dance on Sept. 6, 2015 in Malibu, California. We made a Drunk History video about how we met: https://youtu.be/4WaIv4WBYsc Watch Justin's debut Comedy Central special "Sleight of Mouth" here: https://youtu.be/lb4oqayBZlw www.justinwillman.com | www.jilliansipkins.com twitter: @Justin_Willman | @JillianSipkins instagram: @JustinWillman | @JillianSipkins Choreographed by Sebastien Stella Thumbnail photo by Frances Iacuzzi Photography Cell phone video by Joshua Seth Song: "I put a spell on you" by Screaming Jay Hawkins Very special thanks to Craig Dickens, Blake Vogt and Enrico de la Vega