Ein unbändiger Wille und die Wissenschaft lassen querschnittsgelähmten Mann wieder laufen
Seit einem Unfall vor vier Jahren ist der 39jährige Ire Marc Pollock querschnittsgelähmt. Dieses Video zeigt den Moment, wo er sein Schicksal hinter sich lässt und wieder beginnt zu laufen.
Es ist für viele Querschnittsgelähmten eine Nachricht, die ihr Leben verändern könnte. Pollock ist der erste Betroffene der nun ohne fremde Hilfe wieder laufen kann. Möglich wurde dies durch elektrische Impulse an sein Rückenmark, die seine abgeschnittenen Beinnerven anregen.
Dabei wird er unterstützt durch ein Exoskelett, auch als Roboteranzug bekannt. Nun hat der Ire fünf Tage lang mit der Ansteuerung der Impulse an seine Muskulatur trainiert. Der Erfolg gibt ihm und den Wissenschaftlern der University of California recht. Es könnte der größte Durchbruch in diesem Gebiet sein und vielen Menschen auf der Welt neue Hoffnung schenken.
21 September 2015
