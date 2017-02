Das erste faltbare Smartphone soll 2017 kommen

Samsung Display rollable OLED prototype

More info: http://www.slashgear.com/watch-samsungs-rollable-display-in-action-24441409/ A prototype rollable display device demonstrated by Samsung Display at SID 2016 in San Francisco, CA. This sort of screen could one day be featured on a pocket-friendly smartphone or tablet, collapsing down to a small stick form-factor, but then expanding to reveal a 5.7-inch panel.