84 jährige Omi verzichtet auf 1 Millionen Dollar - Einkaufszentrum musste um ihr Haus herum bauen

80 Aufrufe 16 Januar 2016 - 02:36

1 0 Als unpassend melden

Edith Macefield UP! House Tour HD

UPDATE: The property has been sold and future plans for the house are unclear. -Paul Thomas, "The No B.S. Broker" Edith Macefield made global headlines for her refusal to give in to the developer next door, even refusing a $1,000,000 offer- and became a cult hero for sticking to her guns. A friend of Edith’s inherited the house when she died, then sold it to a real estate coaching firm called Reach Returns (now called the Cor Company). Reach Returns announced a scheme to raise the house thirty feet in the air, solicited investments and rebuilt the walls of the house. Eventually the scheme collapsed, investors lost a lot of money and the lender took the house back via foreclosure. After intense reviews by several prospective and experienced buyers, it became apparent that the house itself cannot be used in place in an economically viable manner due to Seattle's building codes.