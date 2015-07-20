           

Logo von Nur positive Nachrichten
WestJet Christmas Miracle: real-time giving

Wenn die Flugreise unvergesslich wird

Von  positive-nachrichten  

Hier hat sich eine Fluggesellschaft einmal etwas ganz besonderes für seine Passagiere einfallen lassen.

Anzeige:
115 Aufrufe 19 Juli 2015 - 05:26
WestJet Christmas Miracle: real-time giving
Thanks to a team of merry WestJetters and the power of technology, we've learned that miracles really do happen. Read our blog post to learn more about this video: http://blog.westjet.com/ChristmasMiracle Click to subscribe NOW to WestJet http://youtube.com/user/westjet?sub_confirmation=1 Watch Christmas Miracle: Santa's bloopers http://youtu.be/1A1gukKsKiQ Watch Christmas Miracle: Spirit of Giving http://youtu.be/p-BKX3G0BpQ WestJet Christmas flash mob http://youtu.be/G9EJaDneTkQ Get more WestJet Follow WestJet: http://twitter.com/WestJet Like WestJet: http://facebook.com/WestJet WestJet blog: http://blog.westjet.com WestJet Instagram: http://instagram.com/WestJet The WestJet YouTube channel features viral hits like our Christmas Miracle, April Fool’s and Above and Beyond videos as well as travel essentials from our vacation hot spots, pro travel tips, and aviation videos that showcase the aircraft we fly and what it’s like to work in the airline industry. WestJet on YouTube http://www.youtube.com/WestJet
WestJet Christmas Miracle: real-time giving
WestJet Christmas Miracle: real-time giving
Thanks to a team of merry WestJetters and the power of technology, we've learned that miracles really do happen. Read our blog post to learn more about this video: http://blog.westjet.com/ChristmasMiracle Click to subscribe NOW to WestJet http://youtube.com/user/westjet?sub_confirmation=1 Watch Christmas Miracle: Santa's bloopers http://youtu.be/1A1gukKsKiQ Watch Christmas Miracle: Spirit of Giving http://youtu.be/p-BKX3G0BpQ WestJet Christmas flash mob http://youtu.be/G9EJaDneTkQ Get more WestJet Follow WestJet: http://twitter.com/WestJet Like WestJet: http://facebook.com/WestJet WestJet blog: http://blog.westjet.com WestJet Instagram: http://instagram.com/WestJet The WestJet YouTube channel features viral hits like our Christmas Miracle, April Fool’s and Above and Beyond videos as well as travel essentials from our vacation hot spots, pro travel tips, and aviation videos that showcase the aircraft we fly and what it’s like to work in the airline industry. WestJet on YouTube http://www.youtube.com/WestJet

Location

 
5.0 (1)
Bewertung schreiben
NEWSLETTER

 
5.0 (1)
Bewertung schreiben

Benutzerkommentare

1 Bewertungen

Gesamteindruck 
 
5.0
Hast Du bereits ein Benutzerkonto? Hier
Bewertung (je höher desto besser)
Gesamteindruck
Meine Website
Kommentare
Gesamteindruck 
 
5.0
War dieser Kommentar hilfreich für Sie? 

Über uns - Impressum - Datenschutzerklärung - Kontakt - Newsletter 

Newsletter abonnieren und nur positive Nachrichten erhalten.   

Logo Positive Nachrichten Smartphone

Wir sind ein Nachrichtenmagazin mit ausschließlich positiven Inhalten.

Nachrichten in den Medien vermitteln den Eindruck, die Welt würde kurz vor dem Abgrund stehen. Das Leben besteht nicht nur aus Kriegen, Hass und Gewalt. An jeder Ecke wartet Liebe, Freude und Licht. Doch viel zu oft, erkenne wir das nicht. Die nur positiven Nachrichten haben es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht, den Fokus genau auf diese Bereiche unseres Lebens zu richten. Gemeinsam mit tollen Gastautoren zeigen wir Euch, dass es unendlich viele gute Nachrichten gibt.

Mehr als 45.000 Menschen folgen uns auf:

           
           

Positive Webseiten

Login