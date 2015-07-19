           

UPS Makes A Little Boy's Wish Come True In Heartwarming Holiday Ad

UPS überrascht kleinen Jungen mit eigenem Truck

Der kleine Junge Carson hat ein großes Vorbild - seinen UPS Fahrer Ernest Lagasca den er Mr. Ernie nennt. Jeden Tag wartet Carson in eigener UPS Uniform auf das bekannte braune Lieferfahrzeug um mit Mr. Ernie die Pakete auszuladen.

Doch an einem Tag hatte Ernest Lagasca eine ganz besondere Fracht - einen Miniatur UPS Truck für Carson. Nun kann Carson seine eigenen Pakete an seine Nachbarn ausliefern.

102 Aufrufe 19 Juli 2015 - 02:21
If you can count on anything during the holidays, it's advertisements that take aim at your heart -- and this one hits the bullseye. The spot from UPS highlights the bond between a 4-year-old boy named Carson and UPS driver Ernest Lagasca, who Carson calls "Mr. Ernie." "When Carson was born he couldn't drink milk or anything with a milk protein in it, so they sent formula," the boy's mom, Karen Kight, told KRDO. "Mr. Ernie would deliver quite a few times to our house." Carson loves Mr. Ernie and his truck so much that he has a UPS uniform of his own and dreams of being a UPS driver. And when Mr. Ernie comes to the door in the ad, Carson practically leaps into his arms.
