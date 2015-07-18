Kurz vor der Geburt ihres kleinen Sohnes hatten Chris und Aimee aus Minnesota eine putzige Idee. Sie machte dieses tolle Stop-Motion Video mit ihrem Teddybären, der sich schon gewaltig auf die Ankunft des Babys freute. Ich konnte mir nicht vorstellen, dass dieses Video so süß sein wird.
Teddy bereitet alles für die Ankunft des Babys vor
Teddy Bear Meets Best Friend
An excited bear gets ready for a new friend. https://www.facebook.com/RealBabyCop?ref=aymt_homepage_panel Update 7/3/14: Thank you so much for your responses to our video! We are overwhelmed by all your kind words. We appreciate all your support! Please subscribe as we'll be adding more content here soon! Created by Chris and Aimee Knutson - TheRealBabyCop@gmail.com Original music by Casey Nelson - Ceesick@gmail.com Special thanks to Edward Folly for the camera assist and Joe Filipas for letting us use his lights. © Chris Knutson 2014
