Ein Gully kann für manche Tiere eine große Gefahr werden. So auch für diese süßen Küken. Gary fand die Kleinen bei einem Spaziergang und leitete sofort eine Rettungsaktion ein. Nach einer halben Stunde kam dann das Happy End. Die Familienzusammenführung hat hier geklappt und die Entenfamilie geht nun wieder ihres Weges.
Süße Rettung von Entenküken aus einem Gully
Over 3.1 million views on lad bible!!! Gary took 30 mins to save these 10 poor ducklings from a storm drain. Tried to lift it with iron bars, a fork lift truck and nothing would shift it! So he had to think out of the box! Well done Gary!!!! This has now featured in our local papers, on Calendar news, in the sun newspaper all UK, ABC news in the US, and on the news in Perth Australia. Worldwide fame for Gary!!!! Jukin media verified (official) *for licensing / permission to use: Contact licensing(at)jukinmediadotcom
Man saves ducklings!!!
