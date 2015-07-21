Süße Rettung von Entenküken aus einem Gully

118 Aufrufe 21 Juli 2015 - 00:49

Man saves ducklings!!!

Over 3.1 million views on lad bible!!! Gary took 30 mins to save these 10 poor ducklings from a storm drain. Tried to lift it with iron bars, a fork lift truck and nothing would shift it! So he had to think out of the box! Well done Gary!!!! This has now featured in our local papers, on Calendar news, in the sun newspaper all UK, ABC news in the US, and on the news in Perth Australia. Worldwide fame for Gary!!!! Jukin media verified (official) *for licensing / permission to use: Contact licensing(at)jukinmediadotcom