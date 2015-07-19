Sie plante ihren eigen Heiratsantrag und wusste nichts davon

73 Aufrufe 19 Juli 2015 - 13:40

She Planned Her Own Proposal and Didn't Even Know it!!

Follow Tyson & Hayley on their new YouTube Channel that's all about them! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCtV-LD49FCfUrVlOsNtgvQ Follow me on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: facebook.com/tysonjhenderson instagram.com/tysonjhenderson twitter.com/tysonjhenderson Without my girlfriend knowing I had her plan me a surprise birthday party. Little did she know I'd be playing and singing her a song I learned on the guitar and then proposing. It all worked out PERFECTLY! This was produced by me, Tyson J Henderson. Interviews filmed by Tyson J Henderson Edited by Tyson J Henderson Camera Operators during the song were Daiana Sanchez, Benji, Tara Mendenhall, Melissa Parra, and Cristian Landeros Photography by Dustin Armstrong For more fun video's Subscribe to my channel! youtube.com/tysonnitrostar