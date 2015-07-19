Und wieder ein sehr schöner Heiratsantrag, diesmal wieder aus den USA.
Sie plante ihren eigen Heiratsantrag und wusste nichts davon
She Planned Her Own Proposal and Didn't Even Know it!!
She Planned Her Own Proposal and Didn't Even Know it!!
