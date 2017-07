166 Aufrufe 18 Juli 2015 - 02:48

Surprise Pregnancy Announcement to Husband in a Photo Booth!

These two love photo booths. A ton. It's a tradition that they can track back to their first date. Now they can't walk past a booth without stopping. But this time was different and he wasn't expecting the surprise his wife had planned for him. - - - For those who have been asking, I actually started taping my iPhone to the front wall of photo booths to capture video of our silly faces a few months ago. That way he wouldn't be suspicious when I was finally able to share the happy news. ----------- Jukin Media Verified (Original) * For licensing / permission to use: Contact - licensing(at)jukinmediadotcom