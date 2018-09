The Ocean Cleanup beginnt endlich

17 Aufrufe 08 September 2018

The Ocean Cleanup System 001 Launch LIVE

On September 8, we will launch the world’s first ocean cleanup system from our assembly yard in Alameda, through the San Francisco Bay, toward the infamous Great Pacific Garbage Patch. To celebrate this historic moment, we would like to invite you to watch the deployment live. More information: http://www.theoceancleanup.com/system001