Wunderschöner Werbespot von Axe. Wenn der Diktator zum liebenswerten Menschen wird.
Make Love not war - Liebe statt Krieg
125 Aufrufe 19 Juli 2015 - 01:01
AXE PEACE | Make Love, Not War (Official :60)
In a world filled with war, the greatest weapon is love. Make love, not war with new AXE Peace™. Help AXE Peace™ and Peace One Day spread peace, one kiss at a time. Share your #KissForPeace at http://axepeace.com Connect with Peace One Day online: www.peaceoneday.org And be sure to follow @JeremyGilley and @PeaceOneDay Connect with AXE Online AXE Official Site: http://www.theaxeeffect.com Follow @AXE on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AXE Find AXE on Facebook: http://facebook.com/AXE Follow AXE on Instagram : http://instagram.com/theAXEeffect Find AXE on Tumblr : http://axepeace.tumblr.com
