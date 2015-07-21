Kleines Mädchen sieht zum ersten Mal ihre Eltern

119 Aufrufe 21 Juli 2015 - 01:11

1 0 Als unpassend melden

Baby Piper Sees Parents For First Time After Getting Glasses - Her Reaction Will Melt Your Heart

Adorable Baby Piper, who has weak eyesight, tries on glasses for the first time Heartwarming Moment Baby Sees Parents Clearly For First Time Baby Sees Parents For First Time After Getting Glasses - Her Reaction Will Melt Your Heart Baby Overjoyed After Trying on Glasses For the First Time Heartwarming Moment Baby Sees Parents Clearly For First Time Baby Overjoyed After Trying on Glasses For the First Time Baby Sees Parents For First Time After Getting Glasses - Her Reaction Will Melt Your Heart Heartwarming Moment Baby Sees Parents Clearly For First Time Baby Overjoyed After Trying on Glasses For the First Time Baby sees parents for first time after getting glasses - her reaction will melt your heart Heartwarming Moment Baby Sees Parents Clearly For First Time Baby sees parents for first time after getting glasses - her reaction will melt your heart An 11-month-old Cincinnati girl has taken the Internet by storm with her adorable reaction to seeing the world clearly through glasses for the first time. The video of Piper Verdusco smiling and looking around in amazement as she wears her pink glasses was posted to Facebook last month by her mom, Jessica Sinclair. View photo .(Courtesy Jessica Sinclair) (Courtesy Jessica Sinclair) Sinclair told ABC News she and her partner, Andrew Verdusco, took their daughter to the pediatrician a few weeks ago because Piper was not yet crawling. “They thought she might have a stigmatism,” Sinclair said. “She didn’t but she’s extremely far-sighted and so needed glasses.” The family picked up Piper’s custom-made glasses last month and then went out to dinner to celebrate. Once Piper was seated in her high-chair, Sinclair put the glasses on her daughter. Piper can be seen in the video squirming and pushing back as Sinclair tries to pull the glasses’ strap down, but then takes on a huge smile and look of contentment once the glasses are in place and she can see. When the toddler hears her dad call her name, Piper looks right at him with a huge grin, prompting a big laugh. “You can hear Andrew laughing but what you can't see is I was choking back tears of joy that she could see the world the way it was meant to be,” Sinclair said. “It was a fantastic moment to witness.” Sinclair posted the video to Facebook on June 6 for family and friends to see but it has since been viewed over 18 million times and shared more than 270,000 times. “I’m totally blown away,” Sinclair said. “I’m happy and I want to get awareness out there for infants to get their eyes checked but it’s just totally blown me away that it’s gone so far.” Even better news is that one month into wearing her glasses full-time, Piper is now crawling and doing “really well," according to her mom. “She still likes to take off the glasses and try to chew on them but she’s getting better at trying to wear them,” Sinclair said. Baby Sees Parents For First Time After Getting Glasses - Her Reaction Will Melt Your Heart Baby Overjoyed After Trying on Glasses For the First Time Baby Sees Parents For First Time After Getting Glasses - Her Reaction Will Melt Your Heart Baby Overjoyed After Trying on Glasses For the First Time Baby Sees Parents For First Time After Getting Glasses - Her Reaction Will Melt Your Heart Baby Overjoyed After Trying on Glasses For the First Time Baby Sees Parents For First Time After Getting Glasses - Her Reaction Will Melt Your Heart Baby Overjoyed After Trying on Glasses For the First Time