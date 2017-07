84 Aufrufe 03 Oktober 2015 - 01:34

Kid Can't Blow Out Candle

We had a quick celebration the morning of our son's 2nd birthday before my husband went off to work for the day, and our son was having some trouble blowing out his birthday candle. Still having problems at his party: https://youtu.be/aWhMRaavRhA For any licensing requests please contact licensing@break.com