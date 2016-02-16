Island - Wo die Wolken zum Wasserfall werden

133 Aufrufe 21 Juli 2015 - 01:26

Amazing Fog Waterfall

While hiking the cliffs of Látrabjarg in Iceland, this man came across an anomaly where it seemed as though the fog from the cliffs were flowing off the edge like a waterfall.