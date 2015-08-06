In einigen Sekunden verwandelt sich dieser Supermarkt in etwas wunderbares

136 Aufrufe 06 August 2015 - 03:05

Sacla' Stage Shopera in London Foodhall

Sacla', supermarket, opera, surprise opera, Italy, Italian, food, pesto Sacla' the Pesto Pioneers and Italian foodies favourite brand, served up a great surprise at John Lewis Foodhall from Waitrose and staged an impromptu Opera in the food aisles. They planted five secret opera singers who were disguised as casual shoppers and store staff amongst the groceries who broke into song bringing the foodhall to a standstill with a rousing rendition of the Italian classic Funiculì, Funiculà. http://www.sacla.co.uk Join the conversation... Twitter: https://twitter.com/SaclaUK | #Shopera Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/SaclaItalianFoodLovers