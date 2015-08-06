In einigen Sekunden verwandelt sich dieser Supermarkt in etwas wunderbares
Da geht man gemütlich zum Einkaufen in den Supermarkt und plötzlich fängt einer an zu singen. Doch was dann passiert, damit hat keiner gerechnet. Ein wunderbarer Flashmob im Supermarkt.
Sacla' Stage Shopera in London Foodhall
Sacla', supermarket, opera, surprise opera, Italy, Italian, food, pesto Sacla' the Pesto Pioneers and Italian foodies favourite brand, served up a great surprise at John Lewis Foodhall from Waitrose and staged an impromptu Opera in the food aisles. They planted five secret opera singers who were disguised as casual shoppers and store staff amongst the groceries who broke into song bringing the foodhall to a standstill with a rousing rendition of the Italian classic Funiculì, Funiculà. http://www.sacla.co.uk Join the conversation... Twitter: https://twitter.com/SaclaUK | #Shopera Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/SaclaItalianFoodLovers
