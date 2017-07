Hunde haben Gefühle - Rottweiler trauert um toten Bruder

104 Aufrufe 18 Juli 2015 - 01:57

Crying Rottweiler Grieves For Dead Brother. Animals Do Have Emotions

Rottweiler wakes up to find that his twin Hank had passed during the night and gone to heaven. Brutus does not want to leave him and will not budge, laying on top of his head. Brutus has never whined or cried out in pain the two years I have had him...But clearly you can see in his eyes, he is crying for his brother who had passed as his world around him just crumbled. We both grieve and cry for our brother...This is proof that animals DO have emotions and feel pain just like we do :'( Let the world know animals feel love and pain just like us. Don't let Hanks passing die in vein with him...Please share our story. I'm so sorry you guys...I wasn't strong enough and had a breakdown in front of the dogs. Hank was right by my side with his Therapy Dog service and grieved with me as I was so upset. He looked so sad. I noticed Hank never came out of his grievance and stopped eating. He was still drinking and nibbling on food so I thought he was okay. A week later Brutus and I awoke to his peaceful body next to us as he passed in the night in his sleep. This is about 30 minutes after we woke up and were missing our baby. I normally don't video record my real life catastrophes or share but decided I needed to send a message to the world and show how much pain my dog was in as he loved his Twin so much :'( RIP Hank the Rottweiler Unknown--01-20-15 This video is being managed exclusively by Newsflare. To use this video for broadcast or in a commercial player go to: http://www.newsflare.com/video/39136/weather-nature/crying-rottweiler-grieves-for-dead-brother or email: newsdesk@newsflare.com or call: +44 (0) 8432 895 191