Hund rettet Delfin Baby

175 Aufrufe 23 Juli 2015 - 02:23

1 0 Als unpassend melden

Dog Saves Baby Dolphin on Criccieth Beach

'Leia' the dog saves baby Dolphin on Criccieth Beach 5th July 2015 Whilst attempting Bass fishing on a beach near Criccieth (close to the mouth of the River Dwyfor) I was taking photos of the fantastic scenery when I heard my dog barking at me from further down the beach....clearly she had found something! Managed to gently lift and guide this beached baby dolphin / juvenile harbour porpoise back out to sea. Stayed at the site for while after to make sure he didn't come back. Spoke to the coastguard once I had signal and they reported it to the science team. Think the little guy was lucky as there was nobody around for miles! And, if it wasn't for my dog barking at me I would have missed him too! Unfortunately I didn't have a mobile signal to report the sighting there and then but if you do find yourself in a similar scenario and you can call the emergency numbers here: http://www.bdmlr.org.uk/index.php or the coastguard. You can also report sightings here: http://www.seawatchfoundation.org.uk/sightingsform/ This video is being managed exclusively by Newsflare. To use this video for broadcast or in a commercial player go to: http://www.newsflare.com/video/49492/other/dog-saves-baby-dolphin-on-criccieth-beach or email: newsdesk@newsflare.com or call: +44 (0) 8432 895 191 All proceeds go to http://www.seashepherd.org.uk and http://www.seawatchfoundation.org.uk - Please share to raise money and awareness :) Thankyou