hallo, hallo, streichel mich bitte :)

In Chile gehören Straßenhunde zum Alltag. Aus diesem Grunde werden sie garnicht mehr wahrgenommen. Um dies zu ändern haben sich diese jungen Leute etwas süßes ausgedacht. Sehr bewegendes Video.

127 Aufrufe 19 Juli 2015 - 04:36
"The original version of this video was made by two college students from Chile that surely did not have the resources to rescue or spay/neuter one dog, let alone all the dogs in this video. While they couldn't fix the problem and rescue these dogs, they found a way to use the one tool that everyone has to raise awareness - Their voice. And the message is being heard loud and clear around the world. They took action the best way they could to get people to pause and think about a serious issue. Eyes begin to open and the opportunity for change is made possible because of a message like this. And by giving these dogs a voice and the chance to feel love, they gave them dignity... even if just for a few moments... and THAT is AWE inspiring. - Quote from a well know rescuer and animal advocate Original video source: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bU_3I24KkPM
