Diese junge Frau wurde taub geboren. Ein neuartiges Implantat machte ihr wohl das größte Geschenk ihres Lebens. Ihre Reaktion auf die ersten Geräusche geht tief ins Herz.
Frau hört nach 29 Jahren zum ersten Mal
29 years old and hearing myself for the 1st time!
www.facebook.com/sarahmchurman I was born deaf and 8 weeks ago I received a hearing implant. This is the video of them turning it on and me hearing myself for the first time :) Edit: For those of you who have asked the implant I received was Esteem offered by Envoy Medical. Check out my blog:http://sarahchurman.blogspot.com/. Sarah Churman. ATTN: MY BOOK 'POWERED ON' IS NOW AVAILABLE! GO TO: WWW.INDIGORIVERPUBLISHING.COM TO GET YOUR COPY :)
