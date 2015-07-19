Familie öffnet die Türe und wird von einem ganz besonderen Chor überrascht

Epic Christmas Caroling
We surprised a random family by Christmas caroling with a 20-person brass orchestra and a 13-member choir.
Full Story: http://dft.ba/-EpicChristmasCarol SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/iesub
Join Us: http://improveverywhere.com/email-lists/
CREDITS
Created and Directed by: Charlie Todd
Producers: Alan Aisenberg, Andrew Soltys
Associate Producer: Aleks Arcabascio
Director of Photography: Justin Ayers
Camera: Alex Crowe, Sarah Harrison, Eric Laplante, Spencer Thielmann
Hidden Camera: Ilya Smelansky
Sound Mixer: Harris Karlin
Assistant Sound Mixer: Jon Bozeman
Production Manager: Dave Szarejko
Editor: Alan Aisenberg
Still Photography: Arin Sang-urai
Production Assistants: Chris Jobson, Matt Nussbaum, Michael Tannenbaum, Austin Poplin, Zak Roland, Alex Romanski
Music Director: Steven Behnke
Vocal Coach: Micah Young
Chorus Manager: Maria Elena Armijo
Music Arranger: Audrey Flores
Special Thanks: Target, Sussy and Angel Gurtman, Lisette Duffy, Englewood Cliffs Police Department, Patriot Brass Ensemble Singers and Patriot Brass Ensemble, Lauren Schreiber, Lanisha Tuller, Deirdre Woodbyrne, Barbara Anderson, Sue Swietkowski
CAST
Soloist: Aaron Jackson
Santas: Pat Baer, Ken Beck, Sebastian Conelli, James Dwyer
Snow Man: Jordan Myrick, Emily Wallace
Victorian Carolers: Chelsea Friedlander, Jennifer O'Neill, Aaron Jackson, John-Andrew Fernandez
Carolers: Jami Leonard, Antoni Mendezona, Maria Elena Armijo, Tynan Davis, Jason Robinette, Evan Shyer, John Tiranno, Martin Fisher, Aaron Theno
Trumpet: Anna Garcia, Matthew Gasiorowski, Bruno Lourensetto, Kenneth A. Rodriguez, Cody Rowlands
Horn: Alex Chin, Zach Glavan, Patty Schmitt, Kyra Sims
Tenor Trombone: Jennifer Griggs, Christian Paarup, Timothy James Robinson
Bass Trombone: Nick Grinder, Cameron Smith
Euphonium: Hitomi Yakata
Tuba: Chanell Crichlow, Jose E. Perez
Timpani: David Stevens
Percussion: Gerard Gordon, Adam Maalouf
Male Singer Alternate: Jeff Brooks / Female Singer Alternate: Christine Browning
This is one of over 100 different missions Improv Everywhere has executed over the past ten years in New York City. Others include Frozen Grand Central, the Food Court Musical, and the famous No Pants Subway Ride, to name a few. Visit our website to see tons of photos and video of all of our work, including behind the scenes information on how this video was made.
http://improveverywhere.com
Be the first to find out about the next video we create by subscribing to our YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ImprovEverywhere
JOIN OUR RANKS:
http://improveverywhere.com/email-lists/
You can also like us on Facebook:
http://facebook.com/improv.everywhere
Or follow us on twitter:
http://twitter.com/improvevery