Familie öffnet die Türe und wird von einem ganz besonderen Chor überrascht

78 Aufrufe 19 Juli 2015 - 00:00

Epic Christmas Caroling

We surprised a random family by Christmas caroling with a 20-person brass orchestra and a 13-member choir. Full Story: http://dft.ba/-EpicChristmasCarol SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/iesub Join Us: http://improveverywhere.com/email-lists/ CREDITS Created and Directed by: Charlie Todd Producers: Alan Aisenberg, Andrew Soltys Associate Producer: Aleks Arcabascio Director of Photography: Justin Ayers Camera: Alex Crowe, Sarah Harrison, Eric Laplante, Spencer Thielmann Hidden Camera: Ilya Smelansky Sound Mixer: Harris Karlin Assistant Sound Mixer: Jon Bozeman Production Manager: Dave Szarejko Editor: Alan Aisenberg Still Photography: Arin Sang-urai Production Assistants: Chris Jobson, Matt Nussbaum, Michael Tannenbaum, Austin Poplin, Zak Roland, Alex Romanski Music Director: Steven Behnke Vocal Coach: Micah Young Chorus Manager: Maria Elena Armijo Music Arranger: Audrey Flores Special Thanks: Target, Sussy and Angel Gurtman, Lisette Duffy, Englewood Cliffs Police Department, Patriot Brass Ensemble Singers and Patriot Brass Ensemble, Lauren Schreiber, Lanisha Tuller, Deirdre Woodbyrne, Barbara Anderson, Sue Swietkowski CAST Soloist: Aaron Jackson Santas: Pat Baer, Ken Beck, Sebastian Conelli, James Dwyer Snow Man: Jordan Myrick, Emily Wallace Victorian Carolers: Chelsea Friedlander, Jennifer O'Neill, Aaron Jackson, John-Andrew Fernandez Carolers: Jami Leonard, Antoni Mendezona, Maria Elena Armijo, Tynan Davis, Jason Robinette, Evan Shyer, John Tiranno, Martin Fisher, Aaron Theno Trumpet: Anna Garcia, Matthew Gasiorowski, Bruno Lourensetto, Kenneth A. Rodriguez, Cody Rowlands Horn: Alex Chin, Zach Glavan, Patty Schmitt, Kyra Sims Tenor Trombone: Jennifer Griggs, Christian Paarup, Timothy James Robinson Bass Trombone: Nick Grinder, Cameron Smith Euphonium: Hitomi Yakata Tuba: Chanell Crichlow, Jose E. Perez Timpani: David Stevens Percussion: Gerard Gordon, Adam Maalouf Male Singer Alternate: Jeff Brooks / Female Singer Alternate: Christine Browning This is one of over 100 different missions Improv Everywhere has executed over the past ten years in New York City. Others include Frozen Grand Central, the Food Court Musical, and the famous No Pants Subway Ride, to name a few. Visit our website to see tons of photos and video of all of our work, including behind the scenes information on how this video was made. http://improveverywhere.com Be the first to find out about the next video we create by subscribing to our YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ImprovEverywhere JOIN OUR RANKS: http://improveverywhere.com/email-lists/ You can also like us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/improv.everywhere Or follow us on twitter: http://twitter.com/improvevery