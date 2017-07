Ein Leben in Freiheit - sie kündigten ihre Jobs um in ihrem Mini Haus das Land zu bereisen

122 Aufrufe 15 Januar 2016 - 13:04

Colorful Victorian Tiny House Tour

Nicki Jo Davis, a firefighter and recent empty nester, decided to downsize from her enormous family home in Savannah, Georgia to a tiny home in 2014. Watch the video tour as Nicki takes us through her brand new tiny house, built by Tiny Green Cabins. Nicki's finished tiny home cost her just under $60,000 and features gingerbread trim, colorful siding, unique metal roofing, solar power, a combo washer/dryer and an incinerating toilet. Nicki also chose to have french doors on the side of her home as well as a front entrance way. At the time of this tour, Nicki wasn't sure where she was going to park her tiny home. The city of Thunderbolt, Georgia, (just outside of Savannah) has strict zoning laws. Still, Nicki was not dismayed and continued on her journey towards tiny living. January 2016 UPDATE on Nicki's tiny home with photographs: http://tinyhousegiantjourney.com/2016/01/09/colorful-victorian-tiny-house/ Follow us here: http://www.facebook.com/tinyhousegiantjourney Subscribe to our newsletter: http://www.tinyhousegiantjourney.com Intro and outro music by Grady Kelneck: http://www.gradykelneck.com