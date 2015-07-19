Echte Freundschaft unter Tieren

147 Aufrufe 19 Juli 2015 - 04:57

Unbelievable Unlikely Animal Friendships Compilation [HD VIDEO]

As humans animals can be also friends. If animals live together they became often friends. Friendship between different species can be cold as unlikely animals friendship. In this you can see friendship between dogs and cats, Lion tiger and bear friends, Baby Chick and Chihuahua best friends, cat and own friendship etc. Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for «fair use» for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of «fair use». The recent amendments to the Copyright Act of 1976 pertain to music. «Fair use» remains in force for film and video. No copyright intended. All content used in adherence to Fair Use copyright law.