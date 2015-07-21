Diese Elefanten haben sich 22 Jahre nicht mehr gesehen. Bewegendes Wiedersehen.

126 Aufrufe 21 Juli 2015 - 07:22

Shirley and Jenny: Two Elephants Reunited After More Than 20 Years

Not a new story but worth watching again and again! So amazingly touching - the story of Shirley and Jenny, two crippled elephants reunited at The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee after a 22-year separation. The bonding was immediate, intense and unforgettable between the two former circus elephants. Jenny and Shirley were both at the same circus when Jenny was a calf and Shirley was in her twenty's. They lived one winter together then were separated twenty-two years ago. It is very rare for elephants to display this kind of emotion in captivity, and it's probably the first time such a thing has been documented on film. More about Shirley: http://www.elephants.com/shirley/shirleyBio.php More about Jenny: http://www.elephants.com/jenny/jennyBio.php Jenny passed away peacefully October 17, 2006 surrounded by those she loved most ~ Shirley, Bunny, Tarra and her caregivers. Read more about the reunion here: http://www.carolbuckley.com/elevisions/?p=1065