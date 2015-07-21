           

Shirley and Jenny: Two Elephants Reunited After More Than 20 Years

Diese Elefanten haben sich 22 Jahre nicht mehr gesehen. Bewegendes Wiedersehen.

Nach 22 Jahren treffen sich diese beiden Elefanten in einer Tierrettungsstation für Elefanten wieder. Einer davon lebte 20 Jahre in einem Zirkus. Als Babies lebten Jenny und Shirley für einen Winter gemeinsam in diesem Zirkus. Dieses bewegende Video zeigt den Moment als sich beide nach dieser langen Zeit wieder sahen.

Not a new story but worth watching again and again! So amazingly touching - the story of Shirley and Jenny, two crippled elephants reunited at The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee after a 22-year separation. The bonding was immediate, intense and unforgettable between the two former circus elephants. Jenny and Shirley were both at the same circus when Jenny was a calf and Shirley was in her twenty's. They lived one winter together then were separated twenty-two years ago. It is very rare for elephants to display this kind of emotion in captivity, and it's probably the first time such a thing has been documented on film. More about Shirley: http://www.elephants.com/shirley/shirleyBio.php More about Jenny: http://www.elephants.com/jenny/jennyBio.php Jenny passed away peacefully October 17, 2006 surrounded by those she loved most ~ Shirley, Bunny, Tarra and her caregivers. Read more about the reunion here: http://www.carolbuckley.com/elevisions/?p=1065
