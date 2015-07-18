Dieser Bräutigam macht seiner frisch angetrauten Braut eine besondere Freue. Er singt die Rede und rührt dadurch nicht nur seine Braut zur Tränen. Tom Fletcher, der Bräutigam, sagte im Anschluss, dass er nie zuvor so nervös gewesen sei. Lasst Euch verzaubern.
Die wohl romantischste Art eine Hochzeitsrede zu halten
My Wedding Speech
Here's my speech from our wedding 12-5-12. It's possibly the most nervous I've ever been in my life (about the speech, not the wedding!). My twitter is @tommcfly for anyone interested. All the songs in my speech are songs by my band, we're called Mcfly. I rewrote the lyrics for the wedding speech but if you like them then check us out at the links below. https://itunes.apple.com/album/memory-lane-the-best-of-mcfly/id576728446 www.twitter.com/tommcfly www.mcfly.com I got a load of ideas by watching other speeches on youtube so if there are any future grooms on here in desperate need of inspiration (like I was) then I hope this helps. I'm useless at public speaking so this was my solution!
