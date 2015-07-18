Die wohl romantischste Art eine Hochzeitsrede zu halten

69 Aufrufe 18 Juli 2015 - 14:41

My Wedding Speech

Here's my speech from our wedding 12-5-12. It's possibly the most nervous I've ever been in my life (about the speech, not the wedding!). My twitter is @tommcfly for anyone interested. All the songs in my speech are songs by my band, we're called Mcfly. I rewrote the lyrics for the wedding speech but if you like them then check us out at the links below. https://itunes.apple.com/album/memory-lane-the-best-of-mcfly/id576728446 www.twitter.com/tommcfly www.mcfly.com I got a load of ideas by watching other speeches on youtube so if there are any future grooms on here in desperate need of inspiration (like I was) then I hope this helps. I'm useless at public speaking so this was my solution!