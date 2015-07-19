           

Logo von Nur positive Nachrichten
The day i passed maths

Der Tag an dem ich Mathe geschafft habe

Von  positive-nachrichten  

Aria Shahrokhshahi aus Nottingham (England) hat einen langen Weg hinter sich. Um Studieren zu können, ist es in England wichtig einen gewissen Notendurchschnitt zu haben. Nach dem dritten und letzten Versuch hat es schließlich geklappt. Diese Video zeigt die Reaktion seines Vaters als er von der guten Nachricht erfährt.

Anzeige:
112 Aufrufe 19 Juli 2015 - 02:37
The day i passed maths
this the the ORIGINAL VIDEO please follow me on twitter @ariamark The day I passed maths. Hey there everyone the man in the video is my dad :) I year before this video I was at a grade F in maths and in England you need a C (pass) to basically do anything with your life, ive never been amazing academically and have struggled through out school , neither me or my dad or my teachers thought I was going to get my C , I know some of you might be saying , well an c is nothing but for me it was hard to get please enjoy the video i managed to delete the first one some how but here it is again please rate comment and subscribe To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com
The day i passed maths
The day i passed maths
this the the ORIGINAL VIDEO please follow me on twitter @ariamark The day I passed maths. Hey there everyone the man in the video is my dad :) I year before this video I was at a grade F in maths and in England you need a C (pass) to basically do anything with your life, ive never been amazing academically and have struggled through out school , neither me or my dad or my teachers thought I was going to get my C , I know some of you might be saying , well an c is nothing but for me it was hard to get please enjoy the video i managed to delete the first one some how but here it is again please rate comment and subscribe To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com

Location

 
0.0 (0)
Bewertung schreiben
NEWSLETTER

 
0.0 (0)
Bewertung schreiben

Benutzerkommentare

In dieser Liste gibt es noch keine Bewertungen.
Hast Du bereits ein Benutzerkonto? Hier
Bewertung (je höher desto besser)
Gesamteindruck
Meine Website
Kommentare

Über uns - Impressum - Datenschutzerklärung - Kontakt - Newsletter 

Newsletter abonnieren und nur positive Nachrichten erhalten.   

Logo Positive Nachrichten Smartphone

Wir sind ein Nachrichtenmagazin mit ausschließlich positiven Inhalten.

Nachrichten in den Medien vermitteln den Eindruck, die Welt würde kurz vor dem Abgrund stehen. Das Leben besteht nicht nur aus Kriegen, Hass und Gewalt. An jeder Ecke wartet Liebe, Freude und Licht. Doch viel zu oft, erkenne wir das nicht. Die nur positiven Nachrichten haben es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht, den Fokus genau auf diese Bereiche unseres Lebens zu richten. Gemeinsam mit tollen Gastautoren zeigen wir Euch, dass es unendlich viele gute Nachrichten gibt.

Mehr als 45.000 Menschen folgen uns auf:

           
           

Positive Webseiten

Login