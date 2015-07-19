Der Tag an dem ich Mathe geschafft habe

112 Aufrufe 19 Juli 2015 - 02:37

The day i passed maths

this the the ORIGINAL VIDEO please follow me on twitter @ariamark The day I passed maths. Hey there everyone the man in the video is my dad :) I year before this video I was at a grade F in maths and in England you need a C (pass) to basically do anything with your life, ive never been amazing academically and have struggled through out school , neither me or my dad or my teachers thought I was going to get my C , I know some of you might be saying , well an c is nothing but for me it was hard to get please enjoy the video i managed to delete the first one some how but here it is again please rate comment and subscribe To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com