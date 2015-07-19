Aria Shahrokhshahi aus Nottingham (England) hat einen langen Weg hinter sich. Um Studieren zu können, ist es in England wichtig einen gewissen Notendurchschnitt zu haben. Nach dem dritten und letzten Versuch hat es schließlich geklappt. Diese Video zeigt die Reaktion seines Vaters als er von der guten Nachricht erfährt.
Der Tag an dem ich Mathe geschafft habe
The day i passed maths
this the the ORIGINAL VIDEO please follow me on twitter @ariamark The day I passed maths. Hey there everyone the man in the video is my dad :) I year before this video I was at a grade F in maths and in England you need a C (pass) to basically do anything with your life, ive never been amazing academically and have struggled through out school , neither me or my dad or my teachers thought I was going to get my C , I know some of you might be saying , well an c is nothing but for me it was hard to get please enjoy the video i managed to delete the first one some how but here it is again please rate comment and subscribe To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com
