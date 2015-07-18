So einen Hund wünscht sich jedes Kind. Sehr liebevoll wiegt dieser Hund dieses Baby in den Schlaf.
Der Hund als Babysitter
Dog Puts His Baby Sister To Sleep in a Swing Crib
I never expected my life will be so joyful with my lovely wife, beautiful daughter and amazing dog. I love them all so much SUBSCRIBE Charlie the beagle►►http://bit.ly/1BdN3sf Watch new videos here ►►http://bit.ly/1SdqTuB ▼Follow Charlie on INSTAGRAM:http://instagram.com/charlie_the_beagle_and_laura_o/ ▼Like Charlie on FACEBOOK:https://www.facebook.com/pages/Charlie/157486427782271 ▼Follow Charlie on TWITTER:https://twitter.com/Charliedadog201 Music:"Reunited" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Dog Puts His Baby Sister To Sleep in a Swing Crib
