GoPro: Pelican Learns To Fly

Der erste Flug eines Pelikans

Von  positive-nachrichten  

Diese fantastischen Aufnahmen zeigen die ersten Flugversuche eines Pelikans. Wollt Ihr sehen, ob diese Versuche von Erfolg gekrönt werden?

127 Aufrufe 19 Juli 2015 - 02:11
Shot 100% on the HD HERO3+® camera from ‪http://GoPro.com. Abandoned by his flock, Bigbird the pelican stumbled ashore after a storm and was taken in by the staff of Greystoke Mahale in Tanzania. Watch as Bigbird learns to fly for the first time. To learn more about animal conservation visit: http://rootsandshoots.org/ Special Thanks Absolute Travel http://absolutetravel.com/2014/02/click-for-conservation/ Nomad Tanzania http://www.nomad-tanzania.com/west/greystoke-mahale/ Music: Baobab "Music For A Movie" Courtesy of ExtremeMusic http://extrememusic.com
