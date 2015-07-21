           

Gorilla Reunion: Damian Aspinall's Extraordinary Gorilla Encounter on Gorilla School

Bewegendes Wiedersehen eines Gorillas und seinem Retter nach 5 Jahren in Freiheit

Von  anna  

Gute Nachrichten aus - Großbritannien

Damian Aspinall macht sich auf die Suche nach einem alten Freund - Den Gorilla Kwibi, den er vor 5 Jahren in die Freiheit entlassen hatte. Zuvor wurde Kwibi von Damian in einer Einrichtung in England von einer Krankheit geheilt. Der Gorilla hat dies nicht vergessen. Freut Euch über dieses bewegende Video.

213 Aufrufe 21 Juli 2015 - 04:02
http://aquavitafilms.com In the African jungle, conservationist Damian Aspinall searches for Kwibi, a lowland gorilla he hasn't seen for 5 years. Kwibi grew up with Damian at his Howletts Wild Animal Park in England. When he was five, he was released into the forests of Gabon, West Africa as part of conservation programme to re-introduce gorillas back into the wild. Now Kwibi's 10 years old, much bigger and stronger. Will Damian find him? Will Kwibi attack him? Watch the whole story of the amazing UK gorillas who are making a comeback in Africa in Gorilla School on Animal Planet narrated by Kevin Spacey from 4th May 2010 at 8pm.Adopt a Gorilla School baby: http://www.aspinallfoundation.org Produced by Aqua Vita Films Ltd http://www.aquavitafilms.com
Location

Großbritannien
 
