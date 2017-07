Berührender Hochzeitstanz bzw. Brauttanz dieser wunderschönen Braut

132 Aufrufe 19 Juli 2015 - 06:05

Bride's Special Dance

Andrea had a very special dance with some very close family and friends at her wedding. Her father passed away so her brother recored "butterfly kisses" and she danced with with all of them during her Father and Daughter dance. it was a truly touching moment not a dry eye in the house. Her dad, Mark, died earlier in the year from pancreatic cancer. Andrea's first dance is with Mark's father, followed by her brother Luke, then brother Nick and finally her new father-in-law Scott. Filmed and edited by LaFrance Films www.lafrancefilms.com Follow us on Instagram at @lafrance_films See more of our work on our blog - http://lafrancefilms.com/lafranceblog/