Berührende Aufnahmen von Überwachungskameras

Super Bowl Top 10 Ad Give a Little Bit with Security Cameras sung by Roger Hodgson

Roger Hodgson, co-founder of Supertramp, is the singer/songwriter of "Give a Little Bit," the song used in this Coca-Cola ad and is now being played also during the SuperBowl. It is my all time favorite commerical. I uploaded the full version and I hope you all enjoy. There's a humanitarian spirit in the song that touches people and a magic that can be felt when Roger sings it in concert and audiences around the world join in. It's a simple, uplifting message of love and giving that is almost more relevant today than when he wrote it decades ago. Hodgson had written this song many years before he brought it to his former band Supertramp and first recorded it. Since then he has rerecorded several versions himself and many other artists have covered it. This song has been used to support many charity events and causes worldwide This special version of "Give a Little Bit" was used in an ad that went viral on YouTube - showing the positive side of human nature, people performing random acts of kindness, love and peace, as captured through the eyes of security cameras around the world. The YouTube video received three million views in the first week and five million within the following few weeks. Other classics that Roger Hodgson wrote and sings include "The Logical Song," "Breakfast in America, Dreamer," "Take the Long Way Home," "It's Raining Again," "Fool's Overture," and "School." These and more can be found on his latest release -- Classics Live. For more information go to: Roger's Website - http://www.rogerhodgson.com/ Or Roger's Official Facebook - http://www.facebook.com/rogerhodgsonofficial